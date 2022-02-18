Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of LCID opened at 27.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is 32.30. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.