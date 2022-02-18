Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 593.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $224.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

