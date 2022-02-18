Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

