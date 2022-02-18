Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.08%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

