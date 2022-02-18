Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

