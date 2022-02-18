Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.27. 22,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 5,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

