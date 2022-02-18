Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.