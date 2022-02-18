TownSquare Capital LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $250.99 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

