TownSquare Capital LLC Has $6.47 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 55.1% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in ASML by 0.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1,626.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 81.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ASML by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $651.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $721.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $778.99. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.