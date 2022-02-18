Traders Buy High Volume of Hookipa Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 17,879 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26,989% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
