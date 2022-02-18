Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 8,062 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 458 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE AMR traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,910. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

