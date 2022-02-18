Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Short Interest Update

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $151.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.77. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $147.55 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

