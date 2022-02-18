TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report released on Monday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE THS opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 117,908 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

