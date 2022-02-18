Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

