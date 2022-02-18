TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.66% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $921,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $607,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $533.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

