Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. ATB Capital reissued a market perform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.94.

TSU opened at C$37.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.68. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$27.07 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

