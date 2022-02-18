Triumph Capital Management Acquires Shares of 11,996 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after acquiring an additional 393,975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after buying an additional 793,342 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,341,000 after buying an additional 774,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,780,000 after buying an additional 673,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

