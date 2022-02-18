Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 10,056 JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

