Triumph Capital Management Invests $266,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.