Triumph Capital Management Sells 2,107 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

FJUL stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

