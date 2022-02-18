Truist Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

R has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.95. 3,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Ryder System by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ryder System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

