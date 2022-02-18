Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of TRUP opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.71. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

