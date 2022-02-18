TUI (LON:TUI) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.44) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.35% from the company’s previous close.

TUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.91) price target on TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

Get TUI alerts:

LON TUI opened at GBX 282.80 ($3.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 470.97 ($6.37). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.76.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.