Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Short Interest Update

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the third quarter worth about $16,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the third quarter worth about $25,057,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turing alerts:

Shares of Turing stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.