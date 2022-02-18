Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 108,716 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) by 2,023.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,716 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 65.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter worth about $7,566,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coursera alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $369,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -14.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.