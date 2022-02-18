Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 52,771 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 4.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.56.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.