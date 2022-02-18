Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 295.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

CCEP opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

