Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $3.08 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,834,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

