Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $3.96 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $618,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,494 shares of company stock worth $9,687,224. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $199.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.