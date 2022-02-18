Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,417.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,536.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,516.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

