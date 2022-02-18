Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 135,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,038,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 183,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $109.83.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

