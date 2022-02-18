Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $69.13 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $69,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,975,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Discovery by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 123,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Discovery by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in Discovery by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

DISCA opened at $29.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

