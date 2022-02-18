Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $76.88 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,740 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.30% of ViacomCBS worth $76,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,904,000 after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after buying an additional 1,867,148 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,423,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,315,000 after buying an additional 35,578 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

