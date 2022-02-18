Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,207,600 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 48.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,260,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,207,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $87,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.76 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.52.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

