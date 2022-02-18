Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $64,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 127,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 444,715 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.