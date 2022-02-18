Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDOW. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,678,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 335.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 344.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 56,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 602.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 166,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDOW opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.