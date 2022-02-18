Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 11,512 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,480,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,760,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,846,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,075,000 after purchasing an additional 550,624 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28.

