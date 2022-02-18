Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 22,359 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,359 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.