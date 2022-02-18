U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.19.

USB opened at $57.13 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

