U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 5.9%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.10. 45,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 927,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.84 million, a P/E ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 3.21.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

