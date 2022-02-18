U.S. Silica (SLCA) to Release Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLCA opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.