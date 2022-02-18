UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $378,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 291,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.34 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

