UBS Group AG Has $501.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.16% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $501,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.63 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.