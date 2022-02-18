UBS Group AG Sells 2,486,478 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 4.71% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $320,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

