UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €854.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €810.17 ($920.64).

Get Kering alerts:

KER opened at €663.90 ($754.43) on Thursday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a one year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €677.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €679.48.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.