UBS Group Lowers Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €190.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

