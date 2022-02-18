UBS Group Lowers Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €190.00

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.