UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in UDR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in UDR by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in UDR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in UDR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

