UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Rich Wong Sells 75,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

