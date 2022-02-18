UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius Sells 427 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, James Cornelius sold 818 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $84,777.52.

UMBF stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

