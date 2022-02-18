Unido EP Market Capitalization Hits $3.56 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $87,189.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.58 or 0.06928087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,074.79 or 0.99778533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars.

